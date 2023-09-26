Costco’s Got Jumbo Pumpkins, Ready to Be Jack-O’-Lanterns, for Just $8
Get ready to get your carving on! Costco is selling jumbo-sized pumpkins that are just waiting to be turned into jack-o’-lanterns. And they’re so affordable, you can decorate your entire porch, front stoop, or balcony without breaking the bank.
Although you can’t beat an afternoon spent at your local pumpkin patch (the flannel-filled photos alone are always worth the trip), sometimes you can’t carve — pun intended — enough time out of your busy fall schedule to pick your pumpkins. Thankfully, this year, Costco has made grab-and-go jumbo pumpkins a thing, and you can buy each of them for just $8.
Because these pumpkins are so large and have so much surface area, they’ll make incredible jack-o’-lanterns.
This TikToker noted that it’s easier to remove the insides of the pumpkins if you cut out the bottom rather than the top. Plus, it keeps your pumpkin moister for longer, extending its shelf life.
But if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, there are so many other ways to decorate pumpkins for Halloween that don’t require touching pumpkin guts.
This TikToker actually painted her pumpkins with acrylic paint and paint markers. You can seal your artwork with a clear spray gloss to help further protect it if you plan on putting your painted pumpkins outside.
Or keep it super simple and decorate with the pumpkins as they are.
Head to your nearest Costco to pick up your own jumbo pumpkins for all your fall carving, painting, and decorating needs. They definitely won’t stay in stock for long!