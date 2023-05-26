Costco Just Released Its Own Kirkland Grill
Father’s Day is fast approaching — and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, Costco has it. The retailer has its very own Kirkland Signature gas grill and the quality is so nice that your dad will feel like a pro chef cooking on this thing.
Spotted in-store by Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account, the grill is a stunner. The entire thing is made with shiny stainless steel and features a massive cooking surface, making it ideal for large parties.
“I love these LED knobs that actually change color when the burners are on or off,” Laura said in her video. “This is a six-burner gas grill that has 63,000 total BTUs and an infrared top sear burner. This one even comes with a cover.”
The top-sear burner allows you to broil meats, melt cheese, and char veggies to perfection. The warming rack underneath the top-seat burner can also be adjusted to three different positions to help you easily warm bread and rolls; keep cooked burgers, dogs, and kebabs toasty; and cook more delicate foods.
The Kirkland Signature grill also features “flame tamers” that distribute heat evenly when the burners are on and transform drippings into smoky flavor. And when cooking is over, you can easily access the removable grease trays for cleaning (they even fit in the dishwasher!).
This grill can be run on propane tanks or hooked up to a home’s natural gas line, and it even features a built-in temperature gauge to help you reach an ideal grilling temperature.
You can purchase the Kirkland Signature stainless steel grill at your local Costco, or check it out online. It’s priced at just under $800 and is built to last for many summer seasons ahead. Your dad just became the ultimate grill master.