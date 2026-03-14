Costco Is Selling a Brilliant Retractable Patio Shade for a Steal

If you don’t have a Costco membership or simply don’t live very close to a Costco and don’t want to pay the higher online price, you can find a similar pull-down shade at The Home Depot. The cordless outdoor patio roller shade has a comparable look and design to the Koolspot shade from Costco, but this one comes in four different widths and three different finishes, perfect for different sized windows or areas that you might want covered outdoors.



You can choose from Sandbar (light tan), Seaside (medium brown-beige), or Driftwood (darker brown), and 48, 72, 84, or 96 inches wide. All versions are 72 inches (6 feet) long. Price varies by size, but the lowest you’ll pay is $69 for the 48-inch shade, and the highest is $94 for the 96-inch one.