Costco's $20 Lazy Susan Serving Tray Is "Fantastic" (and So Durable!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published yesterday
If you’re already making tons of spring and summer dinner party plans, then you need to get to Costco ASAP. The warehouse store has a lazy Susan serving tray in stock that will instantly become the one appetizer tray you’ll use for everything. 

“Costco has a lazy Susan that I bought a little bit on a whim and after taking it out of the box, I can’t believe the quality,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I used it for taco sides, but honestly, I can see myself using this all spring and summer for chips and dips and even s’mores toppings. I love the airtight lid, plus this thing spins like it’s on rails. It’s so cool.”

The tray and the six bowls that come with it are all made out of a durable melamine that looks like ceramic with a gorgeous pattern. Each of the bowls are removable, leaving behind a shallow bowl that you can use for large salads, slices of garlic bread, family-style servings of pasta — you name it.

And the lid makes it so simple to store appetizers ahead of gatherings or put leftovers away without having to dirty up extra food storage containers.

“Oooooo — this would be fantastic to serve out by the pool this summer,” one person commented. “Loving it!” Another person added, “I bought one this weekend! I didnt know it had a lid too!! Yay!”

You can grab this lazy Susan serving tray in either blue or black.

Other retailers sell similar ceramic versions of this lazy Susan for more than $150, so for just $19.99 this Costco one is a total steal (and you won’t have to worry about shattering it!). Head to your local Costco now to see if this in-store exclusive is in stock and get prepped for all your summer hangouts.

