Costco’s $20 Lazy Susan Serving Tray Is “Fantastic” (and So Durable!)
If you’re already making tons of spring and summer dinner party plans, then you need to get to Costco ASAP. The warehouse store has a lazy Susan serving tray in stock that will instantly become the one appetizer tray you’ll use for everything.
“Costco has a lazy Susan that I bought a little bit on a whim and after taking it out of the box, I can’t believe the quality,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I used it for taco sides, but honestly, I can see myself using this all spring and summer for chips and dips and even s’mores toppings. I love the airtight lid, plus this thing spins like it’s on rails. It’s so cool.”
The tray and the six bowls that come with it are all made out of a durable melamine that looks like ceramic with a gorgeous pattern. Each of the bowls are removable, leaving behind a shallow bowl that you can use for large salads, slices of garlic bread, family-style servings of pasta — you name it.
And the lid makes it so simple to store appetizers ahead of gatherings or put leftovers away without having to dirty up extra food storage containers.
“Oooooo — this would be fantastic to serve out by the pool this summer,” one person commented. “Loving it!” Another person added, “I bought one this weekend! I didnt know it had a lid too!! Yay!”
You can grab this lazy Susan serving tray in either blue or black.
Other retailers sell similar ceramic versions of this lazy Susan for more than $150, so for just $19.99 this Costco one is a total steal (and you won’t have to worry about shattering it!). Head to your local Costco now to see if this in-store exclusive is in stock and get prepped for all your summer hangouts.