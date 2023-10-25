Costco’s “Unbelievable” Le Creuset Set Has 157 Pieces and Costs $4,500
Maybe you consider yourself a bona fide cooking aficionado. But do you love your craft enough to invest a bunch of money in a cookware set with over 150 items?! As it turns out, Costco is willing to bet that you will. The retailer is currently selling a Costco-exclusive 157-piece Le Creuset set for a whopping $4,500. Naturally, shoppers have thoughts.
The ambitious cookware set went viral thanks to an October 18 X post from user Gannon Breslin. In it, he shared a screenshot of Le Creuset’s many offerings, including Dutch ovens, a French press, six frying and sauce pans, a kettle, and two stockpots.
“Probably every kitchen item you will ever need,” Breslin wrote. “Worth it?”
Well, it depends on who you ask. Understandably, some people were turned off by the massive price tag and sheer size of the set’s inventory.
“This is complete overkill for almost everyone haha,” Ethan Chlewbowski, a cook and culinary content creator, wrote. “Multiple Dutch ovens, multiple casserole dishes, the gravy dish that gets used once a year…”
“No,” another X user replied. “Unless you’re cooking for a family of 12.”
However, others argued that when you take into account the sheer amount of cooking supplies you’re getting, it’s a pretty good deal. As Food & Wine reported, every item in the collection is essentially $29 apiece.
“That’s a steal considering,” a replier argued, while another joked: “I would do unspeakable things for this.”
As it turns out, people are buying the set — in fact, the product has become so popular that when you arrive on the official product page on Costco’s site, some prospective shoppers are seeing a 404 error claiming that the page can’t be accessed. If you can’t find it online or your local Costco, check out this mixed 20-piece set. It comes in several popular color options and includes a 5 1/2-quart Round Dutch Oven, 3 1/2-quart Braiser, 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan, 12-inch Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 4-quart Heritage Rectangular Casserole, a Set of 4 Mini Round Cocottes, 8-quart Stockpot, and a Craft Series Utensil Set.
Buy: Le Creuset Mixed Material 20-Piece Set, $1,049.99 (normally $1,608)