As it turns out, people are buying the set — in fact, the product has become so popular that when you arrive on the official product page on Costco’s site, some prospective shoppers are seeing a 404 error claiming that the page can’t be accessed. If you can’t find it online or your local Costco, check out this mixed 20-piece set. It comes in several popular color options and includes a 5 1/2-quart Round Dutch Oven, 3 1/2-quart Braiser, 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan, 12-inch Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 4-quart Heritage Rectangular Casserole, a Set of 4 Mini Round Cocottes, 8-quart Stockpot, and a Craft Series Utensil Set.





Buy: Le Creuset Mixed Material 20-Piece Set, $1,049.99 (normally $1,608)