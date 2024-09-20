One LEGO.com reviewer wrote, “I absolutely adore the LEGO chrysanthemum set. The flowers are incredibly vibrant, detailed, and fun to assemble. I especially appreciate how the set includes all three stages of bloom. The flower pot makes it easy to display, and it will be a great addition to my LEGO botanical collection. The pieces are durable, and the design is compatible and versatile with their other collections. The build is quick and straightforward, resulting in a stunning finish.”



The LEGO sets aren’t available individually on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to head to your nearby Costco to find them on shelves. You can also grab the plum blossom set and chrysanthemum set directly from the LEGO website.