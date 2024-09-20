Costco Is Selling 2 Vibrant LEGO Flower Sets That Shoppers Absolutely Adore
These days, you don’t even need a green thumb to show off gorgeous greenery in your home — you can fake it with faux plants or use LEGOs for a fun DIY spin on fake greenery. In the past year or so, LEGO has sold several wildly popular and stunning botanical sets that shoppers immediately clear off shelves, and now they’re back with even more great faux finds. Right now, Costco is selling a LEGO chrysanthemum set and plum blossom set for $21.99 each.
Instagram user @costco.hotbuys highlighted the LEGO sets in a recent post, describing each as “perfect gifts for any occasion.”
Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance plant collection, want to try out a new hobby, or both, let this Costco deal be the sign to try it out yourself.
According to LEGO, the sets are suitable for customers ages 18 and up. The chrysanthemum set is made of 278 pieces and features three stages of bright orange chrysanthemum flowers in bud, blooming, and in full bloom. LEGO’s plum blossom set is made of 327 pieces and features the original plant’s vivid red flowers, as well as bright pink buds.
As the brand’s website says, both plants are a popular motif in traditional art and part of a classic quartet of plants known as the Four Gentlemen, so your new decor also has a long history of beautifying homes. According to China Online Museum, the Four Gentleman are also known as the “Four Noble Ones,” and include plum plants, orchid plants, bamboo plants, and chrysanthemums. They’ve been used in Chinese painting for more than a thousand years and each represents a different moral character.
Both the LEGO chrysanthemums and plum blossom sets come in pastel blue flower pots with a wood-effect plinth.
One LEGO.com reviewer wrote, “I absolutely adore the LEGO chrysanthemum set. The flowers are incredibly vibrant, detailed, and fun to assemble. I especially appreciate how the set includes all three stages of bloom. The flower pot makes it easy to display, and it will be a great addition to my LEGO botanical collection. The pieces are durable, and the design is compatible and versatile with their other collections. The build is quick and straightforward, resulting in a stunning finish.”
The LEGO sets aren’t available individually on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to head to your nearby Costco to find them on shelves. You can also grab the plum blossom set and chrysanthemum set directly from the LEGO website.