Costco Is Selling LEGO’s Adorable Tiny Plants Set for Just $36.99
Every time Costco starts selling another LEGO set, shoppers start clearing the shelves, and for good reason. They’re absorbing and therapeutic to make, they’re gorgeous, and at Costco prices, those benefits come at a great deal. And if you’ve already bought and built the succulents and the tranquil garden, there’s good news: Costco is now selling a new addition to its Botanical Collection, called Tiny Plants.
The creators of the Instagram account CostcoSisters spotted the brand-new offering on shelves in the Van Nuys, California store, and noted how good of a deal they are. The set usually retails for $50, but you can grab it for $36.99 at the warehouse.
And that lower price is even more of a steal when you consider that the set includes nine adorable tiny plants, including cacti, succulents, and a jade plant, all in terracotta-colored pots. Unsurprisingly, commenters on the Instagram post are pumped about them.
“OMG i love botanical legos, and they’re usually so expensive,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “I want these plants!!! I actually am good at growing the real ones but this would look cool in my home.”
Right now, it looks like the well-priced sets are only available in Costco stores, but they’re also available on Target’s website if you need to get your hands on one ASAP.
Better grab a LEGO storage table while you’re at it, too, to keep your creations organized!