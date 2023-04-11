Costco Is Selling a Lovesac Bundle That You Can Try Out In-Store
It’s hard to exist online and not know about the Lovesac hype. People love Lovesac sectionals and bean bag chairs, and now you can actually test out the brand before you buy. Costco is hosting a Lovesac event where couches are set up in-store so you can see if the hype is warranted (and, spoiler alert, it definitely is).
“When I was at Costco yesterday, Lovesac was there set up with a Costco bundle,” Laura from the @costcohotfinds Instagram account said in an April 8 video. “This is a great opportunity to sit on the sectionals and feel all the different fabric options.”
She continued, “We have this bundle but with a brushed wheat fabric and standard fill, which is a bit more firm than the Lovesac Lovesoft fill, and we absolutely love it. We also say we’ll never own a different sofa.”
To see when the roadshow will hit a Costco near you, you can head over to the Costco website and search by region on the Lovesac special event page. Each section has a list of dates and Costco locations that will host the event, so you can swing by and test out the sectional.
The bundle includes a sectional with an ottoman and a Lovesac bean bag chair. You can even check out your different layout options using the wooden model included in the roadshow setup.
Check out the roadshow dates and plan your next Costco trip accordingly. You could end up leaving with some delicious snacks and a brand-new couch.