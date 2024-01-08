Costco’s $30 Cosmetic Organizer Set Is Worth Running to the Store For

If you’re envious of your favorite beauty influencer’s vanity setup, it may be time to rethink your own makeup stash situation. Most beauty influencers have a collection of clear acrylic organizers to keep their palettes, brushes, and skincare neat and tidy, and Costco has a set of three vanity organizers that any beauty pro will want to get their hands on. For under $30, you can finally get your own vanity ready for its Instagram close-up.