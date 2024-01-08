Costco’s $30 Cosmetic Organizer Set Is Worth Running to the Store For
If you’re envious of your favorite beauty influencer’s vanity setup, it may be time to rethink your own makeup stash situation. Most beauty influencers have a collection of clear acrylic organizers to keep their palettes, brushes, and skincare neat and tidy, and Costco has a set of three vanity organizers that any beauty pro will want to get their hands on. For under $30, you can finally get your own vanity ready for its Instagram close-up.
“Costco has this cosmetic organizer three-piece set for under $30,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “This is such a good deal. I have these under my sink … to organize my makeup.”
The set comes with two stackable clear sets of drawers with three drawers each and a rotating carousel that comes with removable inserts so you can customize it to fit whatever products you need. The clear acrylic material makes it easy to see what products you have without needing to have your entire makeup collection sprawled out in front of you.
Right now you can score the set on sale in Costco warehouses for just $29.99. But if your store is sold out, you can also pick it up on Costco.com for $38.99, which includes shipping and handling.
Need something a bit more compact? Check out this makeup organizer, which is a single set of drawers with six compartments. It’s the perfect size to house eyeshadow palettes, lipgloss tubes, brushes, travel perfumes, and even hair accessories.
Even if you’re more than a few followers away from becoming the next big beauty influencer, you can still style and organize your vanity like you’re one of the gurus. Run to Costco to grab the three-piece organizer set from iDESIGN while it’s still in stock.