Newsletters

Costco’s $30 Cosmetic Organizer Set Is Worth Running to the Store For

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Mckinney, TX / USA - August 12, 2020: Costco Wholesale Entrance with shopping carts and customers in a sunny day
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Jiujiuer/Shutterstock

If you’re envious of your favorite beauty influencer’s vanity setup, it may be time to rethink your own makeup stash situation. Most beauty influencers have a collection of clear acrylic organizers to keep their palettes, brushes, and skincare neat and tidy, and Costco has a set of three vanity organizers that any beauty pro will want to get their hands on. For under $30, you can finally get your own vanity ready for its Instagram close-up.

“Costco has this cosmetic organizer three-piece set for under $30,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “This is such a good deal. I have these under my sink … to organize my makeup.”

The set comes with two stackable clear sets of drawers with three drawers each and a rotating carousel that comes with removable inserts so you can customize it to fit whatever products you need. The clear acrylic material makes it easy to see what products you have without needing to have your entire makeup collection sprawled out in front of you.

Right now you can score the set on sale in Costco warehouses for just $29.99. But if your store is sold out, you can also pick it up on Costco.com for $38.99, which includes shipping and handling. 

iDESIGN 3-piece Cosmetic Organizer Set
$38.99
Costco
Buy Now

Need something a bit more compact? Check out this makeup organizer, which is a single set of drawers with six compartments. It’s the perfect size to house eyeshadow palettes, lipgloss tubes, brushes, travel perfumes, and even hair accessories.

Sorbus Acrylic Makeup Organizer
$29.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Even if you’re more than a few followers away from becoming the next big beauty influencer, you can still style and organize your vanity like you’re one of the gurus. Run to Costco to grab the three-piece organizer set from iDESIGN while it’s still in stock.

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits