Costco’s 3-Piece Shower Curtain Set Is a Bathroom Refresh for Just $18
If you know someone who is moving out on their own for the first time or maybe moving into their first college dorm, then Costco has the perfect set to make their bathroom look fabulous. The warehouse store currently has a shower set for sale from Martha Stewart that comes with everything you need to set up your shower curtain, and for just under $18, it’s a must-have for teens, young adults, and anyone else who feels like they need a bathroom refresh.
“Costco has these three-piece shower sets and they’re such a good deal,” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram said in a recent video. “They come with the hooks, the liner, and also the shower curtain. There are three different patterns to choose from… for only $17.99.”
All three patterns are done in a neutral color palette, and if you shop Costco online, you can actually pick up a fourth pattern (in a dusty sage color), but you’ll have to pay just under $37. You can also find the Martha Stewart shower curtain sets at Walmart where they’re currently on sale for $30.
The shower curtains in these sets are actually printed cloth, so they have a luxurious look to them compared to regular vinyl curtains. And because it’s fabric, you can throw the curtain into the wash to freshen it up every now and again, and even bring it with you to your next dorm or apartment.
Each set also comes with 12 rust-resistant stainless steel hooks and three weighted magnets to keep the curtain in place while you’re showering. These curtains will make any bathroom look neat, tidy, and very adult.
Head to Costco or Walmart to pick up one of these shower sets for the new adult in your life, or pick one up for yourself to give your bathroom a mini makeover. They’re Martha Stewart quality without a high price tag, and that’s a deal you just can’t beat.
