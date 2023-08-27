Costco Is Selling a 5-Foot Minnie Mouse Nutcracker for $700
The holiday season is always something to get excited about, but can you really get excited about Christmas in August? According to Costco, it’s never too early to start decking the halls, and the retailer just dropped the most extra holiday decoration ever. It’s a massive five-foot-tall Minnie Mouse nutcracker statue that is retailing for — wait for it — almost $700.
And, of course, Instagram is more than a bit offended by the whole thing.
“@Costco going straight to Christmas now with this Minnie Mouse 5-ft nutcracker with lights and music!” a recent caption on the Costco Deals Instagram account reads. “Only on Costco.com right now for $689.99! If you are really into #Disney and into #christmasdecor this is a must grab!”
“Was that a typo? $689 or 68.99?” one Instagram commenter wrote on the Costco Deals post. Someone else added, “$689?!?! That’s an insane amount to pay.”
And more people aren’t on board with celebrating Christmas this early in the year. “It is AUGUST,” another person wrote. One person added, “Can we chill?!”
Another commenter summed up the entire thing with, “Ouch. A little pricey and can we have Halloween first?”
So, what makes this Minnie Mouse worth $689? Well, she plays eight different Christmas carols and lights up. Oh, and she weighs over 51 pounds. Does that help you better understand it, or … ?
Luckily, if you are already in the holiday spirit, there are other Disney Christmas decorations available at Wayfair right now, too, that aren’t the same price as your rent or car payment.
Although, maybe we can take a breather and enjoy the rest of summer and fall before we get too holly and jolly. Like that one commenter said: “Can we chill?!”
