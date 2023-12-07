Costco’s Anti-Fatigue Mat Is a Game-Changer for Holiday Baking
The holiday season is filled with friends, family, good food, great gifts, and a lot of warmth and love. But it’s also a time spent mainly on your feet, and after a while, all that standing around can cause your feet, legs, and back to ache, which can do a number on your holiday season happiness. So before you embark on your hours of baking and cooking, gift yourself one of these anti-fatigue mats from Costco to do your body a big favor.
“These Mon Chateau anti-fatigue comfort gel mats are a must-have for the kitchen,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “I love to keep one of these in front of the sink because they’re the perfect size and they’re easy to wipe clean. Plus, they’re stain-resistant. They have layers of gel and high-density foam to make it really comfortable to stand in one place.”
The Mon Chateau mats come in three neutral colors and will set you back just under $25 when you shop them at Costco warehouses. This appears to be an in-store-only sale, so you’ll have to head to your nearest Costco to see if they’re in stock.
If you’d rather pick up a mat online, Amazon has a similar anti-fatigue floor mat that has over 28,000 five-star reviews. This one from Sky Solutions comes in four sizes and over 10 colors. It’s made with a high-density memory foam that cradles your feet and, like the Mon Chateau mat, the exterior is stain-resistant and waterproof.
“I can’t believe I’ve had this mat for four years!” one person wrote about the Sky Solutions mat. “It’s in front of the kitchen sink and we don’t have a dishwasher, so it’s used multiple times daily and often gets very wet. It once took a pot full of boiling spaghetti water that sent me to the ER. There are no visible defects. The cushioning is just as good as the first day. It makes a huge difference for comfort after an hour of washing dishes.”
So whether you pick up one of these mats at the Costco warehouse or grab one online, your feet, legs, and back are going to thank you for purchasing after the upcoming holidays and beyond.