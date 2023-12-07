Costco’s Anti-Fatigue Mat Is a Game-Changer for Holiday Baking

“I can’t believe I’ve had this mat for four years!” one person wrote about the Sky Solutions mat. “It’s in front of the kitchen sink and we don’t have a dishwasher, so it’s used multiple times daily and often gets very wet. It once took a pot full of boiling spaghetti water that sent me to the ER. There are no visible defects. The cushioning is just as good as the first day. It makes a huge difference for comfort after an hour of washing dishes.”



So whether you pick up one of these mats at the Costco warehouse or grab one online, your feet, legs, and back are going to thank you for purchasing after the upcoming holidays and beyond.