Costco’s Patterned Appetizer Plate Sets Are So Chic and Just $15

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Post Image
Credit: Trong Nguyen

Costco is currently selling a set of appetizer plates that look so much more expensive than they are.

From the brand Overandback, this set of six stoneware square plates comes in two colorways: black and white, and blue and white. The plates feature hand-painted motifs, including a very on-trend checkerboard, and even have gold trim on the edge just like more expensive brands.

“I picked up the cutest seven-inch plates today at Costco,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds on Instagram said in a recent video. “These are stoneware, so they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe. They call them appetizer plates, but I’ll probably use these daily just for small meals. I love how each one is different. They’re just too cute and I was so excited about the price.”

You can grab yourself a set of six plates for just under $15.

“I got those today, they are so cute!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another person added, “Love the patterns AND the fact that they are dishwasher safe.”

French Bull Melamine Appetizer Plates, 6 Piece Set
$26.27$24.85
Amazon
Buy Now

While the set isn’t available online, you can get similar vibes with this 6-piece set of round appetizer plates from French Bull. The melamine adds durability and it’s dishwasher safe, too — just don’t put it in the microwave. No matter which set of appetizer plates you add to your collection, they’ll definitely add a touch of whimsy to your kitchen and make every snack a bit more fun.

Buy: French Bull Melamine Appetizer Plates, 6 Piece Set, $24.85 (normally $26.27)

 

