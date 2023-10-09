This Oversized Mug Set from Costco Is Perfect for Soup Season

Do you feel that chill in the air? That’s right — soup season is officially here. And before you ladle your favorite chicken noodle, tomato, broccoli-cheddar, or butternut squash soup into your regular ol’ soup bowls, check out these oversized mugs from Costco first. They’re big enough to hold a hefty serving of soup for lunch or dinner, but the handle makes it possible for you to cozy up and sip from anywhere rather than just your dining room table.