This Oversized Mug Set from Costco Is Perfect for Soup Season
Do you feel that chill in the air? That’s right — soup season is officially here. And before you ladle your favorite chicken noodle, tomato, broccoli-cheddar, or butternut squash soup into your regular ol’ soup bowls, check out these oversized mugs from Costco first. They’re big enough to hold a hefty serving of soup for lunch or dinner, but the handle makes it possible for you to cozy up and sip from anywhere rather than just your dining room table.
“Oversized mugs at Costco!” a caption of a recent Costco Buys Instagram post reads. “Choose from two different colored sets, with four in each set! They’re stoneware, dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and oven-safe! PERFECT for cozying up with soup!”
The mugs feature a classic brown drippy glaze at the rim and come in either white or blue. Each one has a handmade look to it, which only amplifies that cozy feeling. You can get a set of four for just under $17.
“Basically a bowl with a handle lol,” one person commented on Costco Buys’ post, while someone else wrote, “Perfect for French onion soup!”
Of course, these mugs aren’t just for soup — tea and coffee drinkers will definitely love them, too. In fact, several people in the comments said that these mugs remind them of a few of their favorite coffee-lovers.
“This reminds me of Gilmore Girls coffee mugs,” one person wrote. Another said, “It’s like the ones at Central Perk.”
If you can’t find these at your local Costco or don’t need four mugs, you might want to check out this similar set on Amazon. It comes in a set of two and has the same cozy vibes. So whether you’re ladling yourself a helping of Italian wedding soup or pouring a hot cup of Joe, you’ll get that warm fall feeling, thanks to these massive (and beautiful!) mugs.
Buy: Bosmarlin Ceramic Jumbo Coffee Mug, Set of 2, $21.99