‘90s Kids, Costco Is Selling a Pac-Man Arcade Game Right Now
There’s a little bit of everything for everyone at Costco, including the young at heart.
Costco is currently offering two products that would make ‘90s kids say, “My childhood.” The first is an actual Mario Kart and the second is a full-size Pac-Man arcade game.
The Mario Kart ($449.99) has features that would make you feel as though you’re racing against the likes of Bowser and Donkey Kong. It has speeds that could reach up to eight miles per hour, large wheels for drifting, an adjustable seat with seat belt for the perfect fit, and authentic sound effects and music from the video games. Wahoo!
It, however, does not come with weapons like a banana peel or a green shell because, you know, that would be a traffic violation waiting to happen.
Also, it’s important to remember that the kart has a weight limit of 81 pounds, making it only for children. Still, some adults are willing to try. “Remember boys, the age and weight limits are suggestions,” a commenter on Instagram joked.
The Pac-Man arcade game looks exactly like how it came out in 1980. It features retro design elements such as the yellow cabinet, light-up marquee, and even faux coin slots. Even better, the machine now comes with an LCD screen, integrated dual speakers, and a wi-fi monitor so you can compare your score with other gamers online.
As for the software, it has 14 classic games, including: Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Pac-Mania, Pas & Pal, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Pac-Land, Galaga, Galaxian, Galaga ’88, Mappy, Rompers, and Rolling Thunder.
The Pac-Man arcade game costs $599.99. If that’s a bit too pricey for you, there’s a version with a smaller frame and screen at Best Buy, costing only $499.99.
As always, items that have a nostalgic factor tend to sell out fast. Better hop in your car and hit the turbo on your way to Costco so you can gobble up these blasts from the past ASAP.
