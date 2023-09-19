‘90s Kids, Costco Is Selling a Pac-Man Arcade Game Right Now

It, however, does not come with weapons like a banana peel or a green shell because, you know, that would be a traffic violation waiting to happen.



Also, it’s important to remember that the kart has a weight limit of 81 pounds, making it only for children. Still, some adults are willing to try. “Remember boys, the age and weight limits are suggestions,” a commenter on Instagram joked.



The Pac-Man arcade game looks exactly like how it came out in 1980. It features retro design elements such as the yellow cabinet, light-up marquee, and even faux coin slots. Even better, the machine now comes with an LCD screen, integrated dual speakers, and a wi-fi monitor so you can compare your score with other gamers online.