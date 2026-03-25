Costco Is Selling Lounge Chairs That Make Backyards Feel Like a Luxury Resort
If you haven’t invested in a set of lounge chairs for your backyard or patio, you’re missing out on one of the most pleasant summer experiences — lying in the sun with a book, a cold drink, and not a care in the world. Luckily, if you’re a Costco member, there’s a set of lounge chairs currently available at the warehouse store that delivers on that experience. They’re not only comfortable, but they look so chic that your patio will start to feel more like a luxury hotel than your own backyard.
“Imagine coming home and relaxing like THIS every day,” the creator behind Costco Finds USA wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “Costco really understood the assignment.”
The video shows one of Costco’s SunVilla Seagrass Chaise Lounges, which you can pick up for just under $200 at your closest Costco warehouse. These chairs are made from weather-resistant resin wicker, feature multiple reclining positions, and are even stackable, making them easy to store away at the end of the season.
Costco’s Loungers Have Thousands of Positive Reviews Online
The SunVilla Seagrass lounges are also available for purchase on Costco’s website, where they’re sold in a set of two for under $500. You can grab the set in either dark brown or gray, and have it shipped directly to your home. You can also thumb through the thousands of positive reviews before you buy — according to several Costco shoppers, these lounge chairs are “excellent.”
“We have owned several similar loungers and these are hands down the best we’ve owned,” one reviewer wrote. “For one, they’re aluminum so they should never rust. They are fairly lightweight and have wheels for moving around the pool deck as needed. Also they are a comfortable height from the ground for sitting and getting up … We love them and anticipate having them for several years.”
And someone else added, “They stayed outside in our screened pool area (in Florida) since last August and are still in excellent condition. No issues with rain or with the plastic-like weave coming apart or fading … They have two wheels on the back legs, so you can lift the front and easily relocate them or shift them around for sun or shade … These are excellent lounge chairs and I expect them to last for years.”
If you’re not a Costco member, this similar set of lounge chairs from Wayfair could be a good alternative. They’re also weather-resistant, feature a beautiful woven finish, and have an adjustable backrest that’s easy to reposition. The set of two lounges from Sand & Stable is on sale right now for just under $360.
The Costco lounge chairs are simple, stylish, and will become your favorite thing about summer once you add them to your backyard setup. Grab the SunVilla Seagrass Chaise Lounge now from Costco and treat yourself to ultimate relaxation this season.
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