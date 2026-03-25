If you haven’t invested in a set of lounge chairs for your backyard or patio, you’re missing out on one of the most pleasant summer experiences — lying in the sun with a book, a cold drink, and not a care in the world. Luckily, if you’re a Costco member, there’s a set of lounge chairs currently available at the warehouse store that delivers on that experience. They’re not only comfortable, but they look so chic that your patio will start to feel more like a luxury hotel than your own backyard.