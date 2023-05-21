Costco Has Cooling Pet Cots on Sale Right Now
With the dog days of summer on the horizon, it’s time to start prioritizing ways to keep your own pups cool and comfortable as temperatures soar. One solution? Helping them stay cool in style with their very own pet cot — one of which is currently on sale at Costco.
The Instagram account @costcobuys recently spotlighted Solartec Elevated Pet Cots, which are designed to keep dogs cool with a breathable mesh center; a removable canopy to protect them from harsh sun rays and rain; and oxford cloth that repels mold, mildew, bacteria, and odors. Better yet, the cot can accommodate pets of all sizes, as it’s able to hold up to 175 pounds worth of weight.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
According to Costco’s website, the pet cots can be put together easily, with no tools necessary for assembly or disassembly. Better yet, it’s easily portable, and can be taken anywhere in a carry bag.
“Keep your pet cool and comfortable with these great Indoor/Outdoor Pet Cots,” the official product description reads. “These cots protect your loved one from the warm spring and summer heat by elevating your dog off the ground, allowing air to flow underneath and around them.”
While all these features might make it seem like the pet cot comes with a hefty price tag, don’t worry! Costco shoppers can score the item for just $19.97. Although it’s unfortunately sold out online, @costcobuys’ video shows that it’s still available in plenty of stores. Pro tip: Save time by calling your local Costco warehouse, pressing 1 on your phone keypad, and asking where to find the product (which is listed as Item 1642278) near you. Happy shopping!