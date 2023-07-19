This Under-$100 Cat Tree from Costco Is Actually Pretty Stylish
Apartment Therapy’s annual Small/Cool Contest is back again! Look inside 71 homes and tell us which is the smallest and coolest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000. Start voting now!
Cat trees have never really had the most stellar reputation for being pretty to look at. Beige carpeting, bulky cat house boxes, and towering platforms are really nothing you want to draw attention to in your living space. But cat parents haven’t had any other options — until now. Costco is currently selling a cat tree that is actually kind of cute. In fact, you might even get compliments on it.
“Costco has this cat tree for under $100,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “It has a little place for them to sleep in [and] a little feather to play with. It comes in gray and black for $83.99.”
And honestly, it looks pretty chic.
The funky basket weave used to make up the lower-level cat house and the top-tier basket has an artisanal look to it and it’s rare to see cat trees done in black, which instantly gives it a classier feel. And paired with the light-toned sisal scratch poles, the entire tree looks as though some design thought went into it.
The woven texture is actually cat-safe raffia that can be scratched and chewed, and the tiered platforms are also scratch-friendly and the perfect size for smaller cats to lounge and play on.
This cat tree, which is from the brand PetPals, actually sells on Amazon for over $180, so it’s a steal at $83.99 at Costco.
You no longer have to hide your cat’s tree in a corner of the room; this black-and-white tree is pretty enough to keep on display. Check your Costco warehouse to see if it’s carrying the PetPals cat tree, because your cats will love it (and you will, too!).
Buy: PetPals Cat Tree Royal, $188.97