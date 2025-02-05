This Clever Storage Gem from Costco Is a 2-in-1 Under-Sink Find, and It Only Costs $15
Those areas underneath the kitchen or bathroom sink? Oftentimes, these spots are my kryptonite. If you’re anything like me, it’s so hard to dig in that dimly lit cabinet for what you need, and thanks to pipes that you may have underneath, you’re probably short on space.
That’s why under-sink storage solutions are a total lifesaver, and I’ve found some great options that have really leveled up my under-sink organization game. But under-sink storage that organizes and acts as a convenient carrier for cleaning supplies, or anything else you might need? Sign me up!
Spotted by @costcotv on TikTok, Costco is selling the Polder Under Sink Storage Caddy that’s being praised for its ability to serve two different purposes at the same time. The $14.99 caddy is perfect for under sinks and in garages as well, and since it’s lightweight, it can be used on the go.
I think this oh-so clever (and affordable!) caddy shines its brightest when it’s used to tidy up cleaning supplies under the sink, and then in a flash, you can pick it up and carry it around your house, cleaning as you go. No more going back and forth for bottles or trying to load up all those supplies in your arms.
While the caddy is currently out of stock on Costco’s website (it’s definitely popular!). You can always head to your local Costco to see if it’s at the store. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up right now! In the meantime, start daydreaming about that perfectly organized area underneath your sink — and how easy it’ll be to carry all those cleaning products, too.