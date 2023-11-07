Costco’s Pre-Lit Christmas Trees Are on Sale, and They Look So Real
It’s nearly time to deck the halls, and for many, that means setting up and decorating your Christmas tree early so you can enjoy it all season long. And if you’re in the market for a new faux tree this year, then you’ll definitely want to head to Costco before November 12. Costco has three faux Christmas trees on sale and they all look so real that your friends and family will think you got your tree straight from the Christmas tree farm.
“Pre-lit Christmas trees at Costco are on sale through the 12th and they are the most beautiful, realistic-looking Christmas trees,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a new video. “The 7.5-foot has 1,850 micro LED lights, the 9.5-foot has 2,700, and the 12-foot has 4,430 micro lights. They have five light functions that include multicolor and white, as well as a dimmer. They’re all magical.”
The Christmas tree sale is happening both in-store and online, but you can save an extra $100 if you shop in the warehouse. In store, you can snag the 7.5-foot tree for just under $380, and the 12-foot tree is going for $800.
“Best tree ever,” one person commented on Laura’s post. “Have had for three years. Takes five minutes to set up.” Someone else added, “I bought mine from Costco TEN YEARS AGO and it still looks stunning! People are always complimenting it.”
Another person said, “LOVE MINE!! No fluffing required. I got the nine-foot and it’s perfect.”
Head to your local Costco to see if these gorgeous faux trees are in stock, or check out the three trees online, to compare prices and features. If you’re not a Costco member, your store is out of stock, or you’d like to save even more on your holiday decor, The Home Depot has a similar option available in 7.5-foot ($299), 9-foot ($399), and 12-foot ($799) pre-lit tree varieties.
With your holiday season centered around one of these Costco trees, every future Christmas will be the merriest one yet!
Buy: 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Jackson Noble Artificial Christmas Tree, $299