It’s nearly time to deck the halls, and for many, that means setting up and decorating your Christmas tree early so you can enjoy it all season long. And if you’re in the market for a new faux tree this year, then you’ll definitely want to head to Costco before November 12. Costco has three faux Christmas trees on sale and they all look so real that your friends and family will think you got your tree straight from the Christmas tree farm.