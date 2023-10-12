Costco Has an Inflatable Hot Tub That Fits Up to 6 People
Get ready to sit back, relax, and get the spa experience at home. Costco is selling an inflatable hot tub that all your friends will want to use. It’s the perfect size for a smaller porch or patio and won’t set you back thousands. Plus, it’s totally portable, so you can bring it with you on weekend getaways or lend it to friends and family.
“Costco has a portable inflatable hot tub hanging from the rafters,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said about the Coronado EnergySense Airjet Spa in a recent video. “This holds four to six people, heats up to 104 degrees, and has 140 bubble jets.”
She continued, “This has an integrated filtration system as well as an insulated cover and the floor is cushioned. Just in time for cooler weather.”
It should be noted that 104 degrees isn’t super hot, so you might not be able to get a lot of use out of this in the winter months — especially if you live in cooler climates. There is freeze-shield automatic heating so you can keep it up and running through the winter.
But after a day at the beach or a workout, sinking into the jets is going to feel so nice.
“I need that,” one person commented on Laura’s post. “Imma buy one so I can marinate with the boys,” another person joked.
“I have this and my four kids and hubby and I can sit and enjoy!” someone else wrote. “Also those little gremlins haven’t popped it yet so it’s sturdy and hot!”
It’s selling for $499.99 in store, but you can also pick up the Coronado online from Costco’s website for an extra $100 and get it delivered right to your home. There’s also a similar SaluSpa inflatable hot tub on Wayfair, where it’s on sale now for $533. The Hawaii has most of the same specs as the Coronado, and the only difference is that there isn’t Wi-Fi capability to control the settings — but that seems a little extra anyway, no?
Get ready to have your place become party central because everyone is going to want to get in on the hot tub action.
Buy: Bestway Hawaii SaluSpa 6 Person Inflatable Square Hot Tub, $533.19 (normally $649.99)