Costco Has an Inflatable Hot Tub That Fits Up to 6 People

It’s selling for $499.99 in store, but you can also pick up the Coronado online from Costco’s website for an extra $100 and get it delivered right to your home. There’s also a similar SaluSpa inflatable hot tub on Wayfair, where it’s on sale now for $533. The Hawaii has most of the same specs as the Coronado, and the only difference is that there isn’t Wi-Fi capability to control the settings — but that seems a little extra anyway, no?



Get ready to have your place become party central because everyone is going to want to get in on the hot tub action.