Costco Is Selling Ruggables for 50% Off, and I Cannot Wait to Grab 2 (or 3!)
Washable area rugs have completely changed the home decor game. You no longer have to tiptoe around your heirloom-quality rugs, or ban pets, kids, and red wine from specific areas in your home. Instead, when fur, mud, crumbs, and spills happen, you can just gather up the top layer of your washable rug, run it through a wash cycle, and enjoy a like-new-looking rug.
If you haven’t yet bought one (one question: Why not?), you’re going to love this news: Costco is selling Ruggable rugs for a steal, so you can take home one … or two!
“I spotted Ruggable washable area rugs in an 8×10 [size] at Costco,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds on Instagram said in a recent video. “These are machine washable, they have a non-slip rug pad underneath that you can separate from the rug and then just throw it in the washing machine to keep clean.”
Compared to area rugs of the same size on Ruggable’s website, the ones available at Costco right now are nearly 50% cheaper than they’re selling online.
And people can’t stop raving about their Ruggable rugs in the comment section of Laura’s post.
“Five kids and I have Ruggable everywhere!! Best rugs ever!!” one person commented. “My kids colored permanent marker [on one] and it came out!! Potty training twins and this thing survived so much crap and looks perfect!”
“These are great rugs! I have many of them and in high traffic areas,” another person wrote. “Any accidents and off to the laundry! My 10×12 goes to commercial laundry and comes back beautiful! They do hold up and I continue to order them because they are great.”
“I have three, including an outdoor rug,” someone else said. “They wash well, and after three years, they still look amazing.”
But if you aren’t able to find what you’re looking for at Costco, you can still shop best-selling rugs like this Apartment Therapy editor-favorite rug, Birds of a Feather by Iris Apfel, on Ruggable.com.
If you have a Costco membership, now is definitely the time to try one out for yourself. These Ruggable area rugs definitely won’t last long in stores or online, so shop now to give your home a refresh ahead of the holiday season. (And enjoy having one fewer thing to worry about the next time a spill happens!)
