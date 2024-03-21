Newsletters

Run to Costco to Get This Kitchen Storage Game-Changer for Just $7

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

If you’ve struggled with storing your aluminum foil and plastic wrap in your kitchen, you’re not alone. And Costco heard your problems and is now selling a cabinet-friendly organizer that will immediately solve these problems.

The food wrap dispenser from Seville Classics was recently spotted by @costcobffs at a San Jose, California, store, and it’s only $6.97. The two-piece organizer set is labeled for any plastic wrap and foil, and its bamboo frame is super stylish.

Seville Classics Bamboo Food Wrap Dispenser 2-Piece Set
$19.99
Costco
Buy Now

Both parts of the dispenser have a sliding stainless steel cutter, and according to the reviews on Costco’s website, it’ll save you from an accidental cut on the original box for the aluminum foil. Whether you’re adding parchment paper, plastic wrap, foil, cling wrap, or wax paper rolls, be sure to measure its size, because each dispenser can fit a roll up to 12.62 inches. Once you’ve placed your rolls inside, kiss your stressful moments in the kitchen goodbye.

Although @costcobffs shared a photo of the in-store product for $7, the product is $20 online. In case your local Costco doesn’t have this incredible deal available, there’s a similar two-in-one cabinet organizer at Amazon for $10. The roll holder is convenient for any wax wraps or foil, and customers have rave reviews about its great design, especially if you’re looking to have fewer boxes in your kitchen.

MELDEVO 2 in 1 Wrap Dispenser
$9.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Thanks to Costco, the seemingly endless struggle of organizing your pantry is over.

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits