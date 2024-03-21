Run to Costco to Get This Kitchen Storage Game-Changer for Just $7
If you’ve struggled with storing your aluminum foil and plastic wrap in your kitchen, you’re not alone. And Costco heard your problems and is now selling a cabinet-friendly organizer that will immediately solve these problems.
The food wrap dispenser from Seville Classics was recently spotted by @costcobffs at a San Jose, California, store, and it’s only $6.97. The two-piece organizer set is labeled for any plastic wrap and foil, and its bamboo frame is super stylish.
Both parts of the dispenser have a sliding stainless steel cutter, and according to the reviews on Costco’s website, it’ll save you from an accidental cut on the original box for the aluminum foil. Whether you’re adding parchment paper, plastic wrap, foil, cling wrap, or wax paper rolls, be sure to measure its size, because each dispenser can fit a roll up to 12.62 inches. Once you’ve placed your rolls inside, kiss your stressful moments in the kitchen goodbye.
Although @costcobffs shared a photo of the in-store product for $7, the product is $20 online. In case your local Costco doesn’t have this incredible deal available, there’s a similar two-in-one cabinet organizer at Amazon for $10. The roll holder is convenient for any wax wraps or foil, and customers have rave reviews about its great design, especially if you’re looking to have fewer boxes in your kitchen.
Thanks to Costco, the seemingly endless struggle of organizing your pantry is over.