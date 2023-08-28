Costco’s Teak Bench Will Turn Your Shower into a Spa
If your bathroom lacks counter space or storage, then you may want to head over to your local Costco. The warehouse currently has a teak bench available that is perfect for inside your shower or next to your tub to hold all your accessories (you know, like wine, cheese, and your current read).
“Costco has the nicest teak bench, and the price is a fraction of what I’ve seen anywhere else, especially for this quality,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “These are perfect for inside a shower — I’m thinking somewhere to rest your foot while shaving — and they’re great for outside a bathtub to hold your necessities. Plus, it’s beautiful.”
Teak benches like the Seville Flat Teak Bench at Costco normally go for well over $100, but you can grab this one for just under $60.
“I’m thinking shower too!! I’m getting this for sure,” one person commented on Laura’s post. “I have one that’s 10 years old. It held up well in my shower but it’s time to replace it at the 10-year mark.”
Another person added, “I paid $135 for mine a year ago!!” And someone else suggested that these could even be used as outdoor side tables because they’re water-resistant.
This bench also has a 330-pound weight capacity, so it could also be a great buy for those who need to sit in the shower.
This teak bench from Seville is not available on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to look for it in the warehouse on your next trip. And because it’s just $60, it probably won’t stick around for long, so grab it and give your bathroom that spa-like feel! If you’d prefer to shop online or are looking for an even more budget-friendly option, Wayfair’s in-house Dotted Line brand has a bamboo bench on sale for under $50.
Buy: Dotted LineJuan 19” W Bamboo Shower Bench, $49.99 (normally $79.99)