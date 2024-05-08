Costco Is Selling a “Brilliant” Bathroom Essential (for an Amazing Price)
If you’re searching for a new shower door that’s both heavy-duty and stylish, you’ll be happy to know that Costco is currently selling a stunning, frameless glass Kohler sliding shower door for $150 off its list price.
Instagram content creator Laura Lamb (@costcohotfinds) highlighted the find in a May 6 post. The door is sleek, simple, and a huge upgrade from a flimsy shower curtain that collects mildew no matter how many times you wash it (just me?).
“This is a glass frameless sliding shower door with a matte nickel finish,” she says in the clip, panning over the Kohler door. While the door typically retails for $499.99, you can find it at Costco for just $349.99. While that’s still pricey, it’s way less than paying for a full shower remodel.
“Whoa 😯,” one Instagram user commented. “That’s a great deal on that shower door!”
Pro tip: Before heading to your nearby Costco to hunt down the shower door yourself, we recommend calling your local warehouse, pressing 1 on your phone’s keypad, and asking where to find the shower door (which is listed as item 1786351) in your area.
Although this exact Kohler shower door model isn’t currently available on Costco’s website, you can find a similar one — Kohler’s Tellin Shower Door — online for $659.99. While the Prone Sliding Shower Door measures 78.8”x59.625”, the Tellin Shower Door comes in two different sizes: 78”x47” and 78”x59”.
Sure, it will cost you a few hundred dollars more, but you can enjoy the ease of knowing that it ships directly to your door in just one to two weeks. Plus, the Tellin Shower Door comes in three different color pathways: chrome, brushed nickel, and matte black.