This Double-Duty Costco Find Is Perfect for Tiny Spaces (It’s Smart and Stylish!)
When you live in a small home, hosting overnight guests can pose a bit of a challenge, especially if you only have one bedroom. A sleeper sofa has always been the next best option, but sometimes you just don’t have the extra space, and they can often be heavy and a bit unwieldy.
Luckily, this awesome sleeper ottoman recently spotted by Costco fans may have just come to the rescue. Yes, an ottoman — and it looks both cozy and stylish.
“I thought this sleeper ottoman looked pretty cool!” Shannon from Costco So Obsessed on Instagram wrote in a recent caption.
“Well this looks handy!” one person commented on Shannon’s post. Another wrote, “That’s cool! I need one of those ottomans.”
The Emorie Sleeper Ottoman, priced at just under $250 in Costco warehouses and around $400 online, is made with a solid wood frame and features a pull-out cot that comes with a 3-inch thick foam and gel mattress. It also has wheels, which should help you move it around the room with ease.
Fans of the sleeper ottoman say it’s more comfortable than you might expect. “I bought two of these for my parents to sleep on when they visit,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “My mother, who has chronic back pain, said it is extremely comfortable. I am thrilled to have found something she can sleep on without pain. Then, when the beds are folded up they don’t take up a ton of room. Great, great find!”
You can flip this ottoman into a bed by simply opening the top and using the handles to pull the bed out of the frame. Fold the ottoman lid in half to create a headboard, add pillows and blankets, and you’re ready for bed!
“This ottoman sits in our bedroom, and looks good during the day. But at night it really shines,” another reviewer wrote. “We open it up to a bed and now, when our kids can’t stay in their rooms through the night, they do not have to crowd us in our bed.”
With so many smart features, this genius sleeper ottoman will be perfect for house guests, kids’ sleepovers, or even movie nights.