You can flip this ottoman into a bed by simply opening the top and using the handles to pull the bed out of the frame. Fold the ottoman lid in half to create a headboard, add pillows and blankets, and you’re ready for bed!



“This ottoman sits in our bedroom, and looks good during the day. But at night it really shines,” another reviewer wrote. “We open it up to a bed and now, when our kids can’t stay in their rooms through the night, they do not have to crowd us in our bed.”



With so many smart features, this genius sleeper ottoman will be perfect for house guests, kids’ sleepovers, or even movie nights.