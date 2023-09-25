This Costco Towel Warmer Will Make Winter Showers Much Cozier
Even if you’re ready to step into cooler months, the thought of that pesky winter chill is never one you can warm up to. And that chill is always present as soon as you step out of a hot shower into your cold bathroom.
Rather than grin and bear it, head to Costco and pick up one of the towel warmers the warehouse store is carrying right now. It’s just $100 and it will make you feel like you’re living in a spa all winter long.
“It has a quick warm-up time and can hold three towels or two bath towels or your robe,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I think I would use this for my pajamas, too … this is what I need for those self-care days, especially during the winter.”
The slim, oval design of the Sharper Image SpaStudio Towel Warmer means you can easily slide it against a free wall in your bathroom, or tuck it next to your vanity cabinet. And the warmer even comes with a chamber for essential oils so you can infuse your towels or PJs with your favorite fragrance. If it’s not available at your local Costco or you’re looking for something a bit more compact, you can shop a similar towel warmer over on Amazon, where you can also tack on a 15% discount — more than 900 shoppers have already bought one this month.
“Ordered this because I love the thought of warm towels after I get out of the shower,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “It doesn’t disappoint. [There’s] enough space for two towels without a problem. Easy to turn on, just one button. It is a pop-type opener which is really easy.”
The Sharper Image warmer and the SAMEAT warmer are both just under $100 online, so pick one up now and add a bit of luxury to your daily routine.
Buy: SAMEAT Heated Towel Warmer, $99.98