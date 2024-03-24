Kick Off Your Spring Cleaning With Costco’s Gorgeous $20 Storage Baskets
If you’re in the midst of a spring cleaning frenzy — or planning on doing a deep clean sometime this season — then you should get to Costco ASAP because the warehouse store has a set of baskets in stock that is going to make your lessened mess feel so much more organized.
From the brand Seville Classics, this set of three braided water hyacinth and rope baskets come in three different sizes, with the largest measuring just over 20 inches long and the smallest measuring just over 17 inches long. They’re perfect for storing bathroom essentials under your vanity, bags, wallets, and shoes in your closet, or food items in your pantry.
Spotted by the Costco Deals Instagram account, these sets of baskets are going for just $19.99 each in stores.
“Idk if I need these but I feel like I do. Lol,” one person commented on the Costco Deals post. Another commenter tagged a friend and wrote, “We need theseeeee.”
The baskets also have handles so they’re easy to slide around and move. Use them to tote beach supplies or groceries to and from your car or use them as mini laundry hampers. If your Costco has already sold out of the sets, you can grab the set on Costco.com, too, for just a bit more, at $26.99 to account for shipping.
Get organized before the warm weather hits and use these baskets from Costco to make the things that spark joy spark even more joy!
Want to get even more spring cleaning inspiration? Sign up for our guided 10-day Spring Cleaning Cure!