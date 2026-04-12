The Seasonal Costco Find That Makes Your Outdoor Space Feel Like a Stylish Lounge

On a mission to turn your backyard or patio into a space that feels more like a vacation getaway? Then a swanky umbrella is likely on your list. Umbrellas are must-haves for keeping your backyard livable even when the hot summer sun is at its most unbearable. Plus, they give you another opportunity to make your backyard look a bit more chic. And Costco has a patio umbrella available right now that does all the above for under $200.