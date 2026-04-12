The Seasonal Costco Find That Makes Your Outdoor Space Feel Like a Stylish Lounge

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Apex, North Carolina - November 1 2025: Costco Wholesale Logo On Exterior Storefront Building Display Signage At Warehouse Club Location
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On a mission to turn your backyard or patio into a space that feels more like a vacation getaway? Then a swanky umbrella is likely on your list. Umbrellas are must-haves for keeping your backyard livable even when the hot summer sun is at its most unbearable. Plus, they give you another opportunity to make your backyard look a bit more chic. And Costco has a patio umbrella available right now that does all the above for under $200.

Costco’s Umbrellas Create a “Resort Feel” (Without the Resort Price!)

The SunVilla Cabana Stripe patio umbrella is a massive 11-foot round and is made with durable aluminum and fabric that won’t fade, stain, or attract mildew. The canopy is tiltable, so you can adjust the umbrella as the sun moves overhead, giving you shade all day, and it even comes in three striped colorways: black, navy, and beige.

You can grab the SunVilla umbrella at your nearest Costco warehouse for under $190, or order it online for $215.

“Gorgeous umbrellas,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “Very nice quality and larger than my prior ones. Gives a resort feel. Has the pin that keeps the umbrella open. Highly recommend.”

SunVilla 11' Round Cabana Stripe Aluminum Market Umbrella
$215
$215 at Costco

Wayfair has a similar-looking umbrella available for under $40 if you’re looking for something a bit more economical. This version from Abba Patio is 9 feet in diameter and also made with UV-resistant fabric. You can open the canopy using the included crank system and tilt it up to 30 degrees. The ivory and black strip is super chic and gives off a vintage vibe.

Abba Patio Lyon Market Umbrella
$52$39
$39 at Wayfair

Walmart also has a version of the Costco SunVilla umbrella, but the black and white stripe is currently out of stock. However, there are a handful of other fun colors to choose from that are all on sale for under $50.

Bibana 9 ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella
$53
$53 at Walmart

Whether you go with the tried-and-true SunVilla or opt for a less expensive option, you can’t go wrong with adding a striped patio umbrella to your backyard. It will protect you from dreaded sunburn and look so good doing it!

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