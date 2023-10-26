Costco’s Sugar Skull Planters Are Here Just in Time for Día de los Muertos
Autumn festivities are near, and everyone’s getting ready — including the houseplants.
In celebration of the Mexican holiday of Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead), Costco is now selling a collection of seasonal planters decorated to look like sugar skulls.
Instagram account @costco.so.obsessed posted about the new offering earlier this week, and it shows the sugar skulls, also called calaveras, looking as though they have various succulents for hair. There are three colors to choose from: yellow, purple, and black.
If you’re unfamiliar with the holiday, Day of the Dead is not Mexican Halloween. Although it happens around the same time as Halloween and shares some similar macabre imagery, Día de los Muertos is not about horror, but rather, about love. It is the time of the year when families remember their deceased and celebrate their memory with ofrendas (or altars) stocked with incense or candles, as well as feasts, songs, and yes, decorated skulls (you can read more about the history of the holiday here).
For those who would like to support Mexican artisans, these calavera skulls are hand-painted in Guerrero, Mexico. And Los Angeles-based Lola y Tula has a Día de los Muertos box that includes several artisan-made pieces, like an Otomi tapestry, pom-pom and palm garlands, art, and copal incense.
Costco’s planters are $7.99 each. As always, don’t wait until the last minute to head to the store. These pots will likely get scooped up fast, and seasonal items sometimes don’t get restocked.