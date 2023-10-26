Costco’s Sugar Skull Planters Are Here Just in Time for Día de los Muertos

If you’re unfamiliar with the holiday, Day of the Dead is not Mexican Halloween. Although it happens around the same time as Halloween and shares some similar macabre imagery, Día de los Muertos is not about horror, but rather, about love. It is the time of the year when families remember their deceased and celebrate their memory with ofrendas (or altars) stocked with incense or candles, as well as feasts, songs, and yes, decorated skulls (you can read more about the history of the holiday here).