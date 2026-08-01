Costco Just Dropped a $4 Version of My Favorite Designer Glasses

Because they look super similar to other popular Icon glasses, you can mix the Costco version into an existing collection you may already own. It’s worth noting, however, that these particular Costco budget finds are a bit smaller than most models — so they may not match up perfectly with those you’ve sourced from other home retailers. The payoff? The price point makes me feel more comfortable taking these outdoors (but they’re not exactly less delicate!) and Costco’s take on this design is also dishwasher-safe.