Costco Just Dropped a $4 Version of My Favorite Designer Glasses
You probably don’t need a reason to go on a Costco run, but if you do the warehouse store is currently offering a set of four drinking glasses (on sale for under $20!) that’ll remind you of glasses that keep going viral on social media. They’re perfect for summer cocktails, freshly squeezed juices, or iced coffees enjoyed poolside — and the fruit motifs scream summer so loudly, you’ll have a hard time transitioning into fall come the end of August. They’re just too cute to not keep using!
“The viral-inspired Pandex Icon Glasses are at Costco,” the creator behind @theweeklyaisle wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “And on sale!”
Costco’s Glasses Are Nearly Identical to Others You’ve Seen Online
So many variations of the juice glass with adorable charms pressed into it have gone viral over the years, and these glasses from Costco try their best to capture the same energy. Look for them on your next trip to the warehouse, or you can also purchase them on Costco’s website for a bit more money ($35, shipping included).
Because they look super similar to other popular Icon glasses, you can mix the Costco version into an existing collection you may already own. It’s worth noting, however, that these particular Costco budget finds are a bit smaller than most models — so they may not match up perfectly with those you’ve sourced from other home retailers. The payoff? The price point makes me feel more comfortable taking these outdoors (but they’re not exactly less delicate!) and Costco’s take on this design is also dishwasher-safe.
Where to Find Icon Glasses Beyond Costco
Costco is far from the only place to grab glasses with embedded charms. Pottery Barn also has released their own version of this design, including a set of four strawberry glasses that are on clearance for just $12. You can also check out Pottery Barn’s selection of Halloween-themed Icon Tumblers, which include motifs like witches’ hats, skulls, ghosts, and pumpkins, all of which are currently available in sets of four ahead of the fall season.
While you’re on your next Costco run, pick up the set of four Pandex Icon Glasses to add to your drinkware collection. Your favorite summer drinks will thank you!
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