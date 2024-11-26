Costco’s Thanksgiving Store Hours Will Make You Want to Prepare Sooner
“Will Costco be open on Thanksgiving?” If you haven’t already asked this question, you probably will as you begin your Thanksgiving preparations. Putting together the list of ingredients you will need for your green bean casserole and mac and cheese takes some time and commitment. It’s easy to get busy and forget to check if you have items like seasonings or aluminum foil, and the last thing you want is to not be able to get to a store on Thanksgiving to buy them. So you may be wondering if Costco is open on Thanksgiving.
Is Costco Open on Thanksgiving?
According to their site, Costco will unfortunately not be open again on Thanksgiving this year. If Costco is your go-to, I’d like to recommend taking some time to prepare a comprehensive shopping list for everything you will need, whether it’s a turkey or baking supplies, so you can head over in time (or shop online!). With the store being closed on turkey day, I can imagine many people will be planning ahead and that certain must-have items will sell out quickly.
Be sure to also make a note of any household items you may need like, napkins, plates, and utensils in bulk sizes, which is perfect if you’re hosting a lot of people. It’s quick to forget those items when you’re focusing on the food, and it’s always great to have these items in your home anyway.
What Are Costco’s Black Friday Hours?
While Costco might not be open on Thanksgiving, the retail store plans to have their doors open on Black Friday. This will give you extra time to take a look at their Black Friday deals after enjoying your meal. Who knows, they may have some of their fan-favorite plants on sale too! I know I am going to take a peek into their sale to get a head-start on my Christmas shopping.