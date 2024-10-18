Costco Is Selling the “Perfect” Faux Plant Find for a Steal (You’ll Fool Everyone!)

Orchids add gorgeous (and colorful!) pops of elegance to any room in any home, but they have quite a reputation as being notoriously fussy plants. Luckily, the creation of high-quality faux orchids means that you can enjoy all the beauty and personality of these stunners without having to stress over taking care of an orchid plant. If you’re ready to build on your green thumb (especially as temperatures drop), I’d get to your local Costco as soon as you can — because the fan-favorite big-box retailer is selling stunning and massive faux orchids for just $50 each.