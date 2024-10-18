Costco Is Selling the “Perfect” Faux Plant Find for a Steal (You’ll Fool Everyone!)
Orchids add gorgeous (and colorful!) pops of elegance to any room in any home, but they have quite a reputation as being notoriously fussy plants. Luckily, the creation of high-quality faux orchids means that you can enjoy all the beauty and personality of these stunners without having to stress over taking care of an orchid plant. If you’re ready to build on your green thumb (especially as temperatures drop), I’d get to your local Costco as soon as you can — because the fan-favorite big-box retailer is selling stunning and massive faux orchids for just $50 each.
Instagram content creator Laura Jayne Lamb @costcohotfinds highlighted the find in an October 13 post, in which she panned over the bright purple and white faux orchid plants, which measure 25 inches. Featuring glossy green leaves, they come in black pots with lifelike fake moss underneath the blossoms. The faux plants weigh just 4.3 pounds, so they’re easy to move from room to room whenever your design inspiration strikes, and they’d look perfect as a tabletop centerpiece.
“How beautiful are these orchids that I spotted today in Costco?” Lamb says via voiceover. “They’re 25 inches, and they look and feel so natural … I ultimately ended up with the purple. I don’t have a green thumb, so this one’s perfect for me.”
These faux orchids are sold at Costco and made by the brand CG Hunter. If you plan on heading to your nearby Costco store to hunt the item down yourself, I recommend calling before you go. This way, you’ll know all the real-time in-stock details at your local store.
Alternatively, CG Hunter’s faux orchid is available to order on Costco’s website, where it retails for the slightly cheaper price of $39.99 and boasts a 4.8 out of 5-star rating based on 475 reviews.
“I saw these orchids in the Costco Store and thought they were REAL,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I am enjoying it every day and people are attracted to it because it looks so authentic … when you feel the flowers, you think it is a living plant!”