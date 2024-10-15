Costco’s New $20 Yankee Candle Set Is the Perfect Holiday Gift (You’ll Want One for Yourself!)
It’s already that time of year (again!) where you have to start seriously thinking about your holiday gifting plans. But don’t stress — Costco just dropped the ultimate gift set of Yankee Candle scents. For only $20, you can grab a set for all of those hard-to-buy-for people on your list. You could even break them up for personalized gift baskets or stocking stuffers.
The set includes six classic Yankee Candle scents: Balsam & Cedar, White Spruce & Grapefruit, Lakefront Lodge, Dried Lavender & Oak, Red Apple Wreath, and Smoked Vanilla & Cashmere, all of which come in 4.3-ounce jars.
“Shut up and take my money,” one person commented on a recent Costco So Obsessed Instagram post. Another person wrote, “Perfect for gifting.”
Now, this set may be meant for giving away, but I’m not going to tell anyone if you decide to give it to yourself. Because, I’ll be honest, I’m doing the same.
You can also pick up the gift set on Costco’s website for $30. According to the listing, each candle offers about 18 to 30 hours of burn time, and the premium soy wax blend emits the perfect amount of scent to fill a room without being overwhelming. It’s also a great way to test out a few Yankee Candle scents you’ve been tempted to pick up but haven’t yet.
“These are just the right size for a small hostess gift,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “[And] they also have great scent!” Someone else wrote, “An unbelievable value! Comes to $5 each while they’d be $13 at Yankee Candle.”
On your next Costco run, pick up a few of these Yankee Candle gift sets to keep on hand during the holiday season for last-minute gift giving, white elephant parties, and more. And yes, obviously save one for yourself, too!