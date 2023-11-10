10 Editor-Loved Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That’ll Delight Your Loved Ones

Perhaps you’ve already started thinking about holiday gifts, and you know what you’re going to get all of your loved ones. If that’s the case, you’re in luck, because many of our favorite retailers have already begun their Black Friday sales, meaning you can snag everything from home tech to cookware to wellness products at deep discounts. After that, you’re practically set, but there’s one tiny detail you can’t forget about: stockings. There’s nothing more disappointing than waking up on Christmas day to find yours empty, so you want to make sure to fill those, too. In recent years, stocking gifts seem to have gotten more and more luxurious — a far cry from the socks or candy you might’ve received as a kid. But the truth is, you can still delight your friends and relatives without having to spend a fortune. We asked our staffers to share their favorite stocking stuffers (given and received) under $25, and their picks do not disappoint. Check them out below and get some inspo for fun and unique yet budget-friendly gifts.