10 Editor-Loved Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That’ll Delight Your Loved Ones

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
Christmas stockings hanging by the chimney
Credit: Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.

Perhaps you’ve already started thinking about holiday gifts, and you know what you’re going to get all of your loved ones. If that’s the case, you’re in luck, because many of our favorite retailers have already begun their Black Friday sales, meaning you can snag everything from home tech to cookware to wellness products at deep discounts. After that, you’re practically set, but there’s one tiny detail you can’t forget about: stockings. There’s nothing more disappointing than waking up on Christmas day to find yours empty, so you want to make sure to fill those, too. In recent years, stocking gifts seem to have gotten more and more luxurious — a far cry from the socks or candy you might’ve received as a kid. But the truth is, you can still delight your friends and relatives without having to spend a fortune. We asked our staffers to share their favorite stocking stuffers (given and received) under $25, and their picks do not disappoint. Check them out below and get some inspo for fun and unique yet budget-friendly gifts.

Clipa2 Bag Hanger
Amazon
$17.99

Anyone who carries a purse will be happy to receive this innovative little gadget, which prevents them from having to set their bag on the ground when dining out. Commerce SEO editor Sarah says all her friends ask her about the purse hanger, and it's no wonder why. "To say this gadget has been life-changing is no joke," she wrote. "I’ve used the Clipa2 everywhere. From restaurants and bars to bathrooms, parks, and even my work desk, this hanger is always with me, keeping my bags safe and sanitary." And, with its gold finish and simple design, this particular hook is one of the nicest-looking versions we've come across.

QUILTINA Cotton Kitchen Towels, 6-Pack
Amazon
$19.99

"Although some might consider this an unexciting stocking stuffer, to me, these kitchen hand towels spark so much joy," said Haley, AT's commerce SEO writer. "Their aesthetically pleasing design and fun waffle texture have completely won me over." Not only do the towels claim to resist fading, but their rave reviews on Amazon further back their quality. Whether you're looking for a gift for a parent with small children or a young adult passionate about home decor, these cotton towels are a solid option.

Charcoal Mini Tin Candle
Apotheke
$12.00

Apotheke is known for its luxurious, spa-worthy candles, but the full sizes will cost you a pretty penny. Still, you can at least introduce your giftee to their offerings with this mini tin candle, which comes in charcoal, one of the brand's most popular scents. "I'm planning on giving these mini Apotheke candles to all the women in my family this year!" said commerce editorial assistant Morgan. "I've been burning one of their full-sized ones over the past month, and the beautifully colored wax, sleek vessel, and super strong scent have made it one of the best candles I've ever tried." If you are open to splurging, Morgan also highly recommends Apotheke's 12-piece advent calendar, which you can distribute among all of your giftees.

Avocado Topping
Just Spices
$6.99

You might think that spices are an odd thing to gift, but the foodie in your life will no doubt appreciate the interesting mixes and adorable packaging from Just Spices. Tamara, AT's commerce managing editor, and I are both big fans of the brand's avocado topping. "If you’re a frequent avocado toast eater like myself, you absolutely need to have this gem stocked up in your pantry," Tamara wrote. "I’ve never tasted spices that are as crunchy, flaky, and fresh as this one from Just Spices." The brand's discovery set would also make a great gift.

3D Deep Contoured Sleep Mask
Amazon
$13.98

Know any light sleepers? Help them achieve full, sustained relaxation with this 3D sleep mask. It boasts a contoured design that fits over the eyes snugly but comfortably. Sarah says it's comparable to her favorite sleep mask from Ostrichpillow, though this find is more affordable. "The contoured design makes sure no light gets in, and I’ve found my sleep GREATLY improved once I started using one like this, so I think it would be a nice pick," she said.

Jacobsen Salt Co. Flake Finishing Sea Salt
Williams Sonoma
$16.95

Those who frequently cook at home will also appreciate this special pick, which comes highly recommended by our sister site's senior commerce editor, Ian. "Finishing salt is such an underrated gift because it literally makes everything taste better," he said. "Plus, everything Jacobsen Salt Co. makes is super high-quality!" And, with this 4-ounce bag, your recipient will have enough finishing salt in their cupboard for a good few months.

Icon Flocked Ring Box
Urban Outfitters
$10.00

Anyone who wears jewelry knows what a pain it can be to store, which is why jewelry organizers make wonderful gifts. Best List editor Britt was drawn to this ring box as soon as she saw it on Urban Outfitters' website. "They come in a variety of trendy and colorful shapes, and they make for a really fun way to store jewelry or other tiny items you want to keep safe and sound," she said. "Not only are they a handy storage solution, but they double as conversation-starting decor, too!" Choose your favorite among three: the swan, the shell, or the cherries.

By Rosie Jane Fragrance Discovery Set
Sephora
$25.00

As a lover of all things beauty and fragrance, few things make me as excited as trying new perfumes. This discovery set from By Rosie Jane is great because it has a wide variety of scents, so it'll please your giftee no matter what they like. They can throw the 1.5 ML bottles in their purse and freshen up throughout the day or while traveling.

Disco Ball Bottle Opener
Urban Outfitters
$20.00

The friend who loves to entertain will definitely appreciate this disco ball-themed bottle opener, which Tamara suggests slipping into a stocking. "I'd seen just about every disco ball accessory out there until I came across this ridiculously fun bottle opener," she said. "It’s the perfect stocking stuffer to prep your recipient for New Year's Eve!" What's more, your giftee will feel great about leaving it out on the table in between drinks — or even leaving it there permanently as a decor piece. No more scrounging around in the silverware drawer for the bottle opener.

Chili Crunch Hot Honey
Momofuku
$13.00

Anyone who likes their food on the spicy side will appreciate this special blend of chili peppers and wildflower honey. David Chang developed the sauce with the same ingredients used in his restaurants, so it's a great (and super easy) way to upgrade home cooking while experimenting with new flavors. "You can't go wrong with gifting some top-tier hot honey to your cooking-obsessed loved one," Ian said. "Slather it on toast, ice cream, sandwiches, pizza, and more."

How-To Toolkits