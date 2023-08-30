Costco’s Light-Up Vanity Has So Much Storage for All Your Products
If you’re tired of having to do your skincare and makeup routine in a dimly lit bathroom or at a tiny table that can’t quite hold your entire collection, then it’s time to treat yourself to a luxurious upgrade. The vanity table to end all vanity tables just arrived back at Costco, and it comes with so much storage and organization built-ins that every makeup, skincare, and hair care product in your stash will have its very own place to live.
“The vanity I’ve been wanting is back at Costco,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “After missing out the last few times, I think I need to just get it.”
The Tresanti Alexandra Vanity Table comes with a huge mirror that is framed with frosted LED lighting to give you that beauty influencer glow while doing your makeup. It also has nine storage drawers (each with organizational dividers to keep your things in order), and one large drawer even has plugs for hair tools. There are also USB ports on the side of the mirror for easy phone charging.
“Overall, I think this vanity is just awesome,” Laura said.
“I have had that vanity for about a year and it’s my fave thing ever!!!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another person wrote, “I bought it, and I absolutely love it!!! Easy to build too.”
Someone else wrote, “It’s worth it! Best purchase I’ve made.”
Costco is also selling the Tresanti Alexandra Vanity online, but because of shipping, you’ll have to shell out an extra $100 or so. So if you can find the vanity in store, save your cash and grab it while you can!
Don’t let this vanity disappear on you — your beauty routine is about to get so much better.