Costco’s New Bed Frames Have So Much Storage

“We are very happy with this set,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the McKinley on Costco’s website. “Quality is fantastic for the price. Costco seems to be the only company that sells beds with USB ports built into the headboard, a great convenience. Also, the nightstands have outlets built into the back of them so you can plug in a lamp or other devices. The delivery and setup were done professionally and we were very satisfied. I would definitely recommend.”