Costco’s New Bed Frames Have So Much Storage
Do you know what’s hiding under your bed? Rather than dust bunnies, lost socks, and that dog toy that went missing months ago, you can store away your off-season clothes, throw blankets, or everyday essentials without having to grapple with those huge plastic storage containers.
Costco has two bed frames in stock that have drawers built into the end so you can maximize storage space in style. One is the Pierce bed, and the other is the McKinley bed, both from Universal Broadmoore.
The Pierce is a traditional-style bed that comes in queen, king, and California king sizes (although the California king is sold out online) and features an upholstered gray headboard and antiqued white finish. There are two spacious cedar drawers at the end of the bed that will keep your soft materials free from pests and musty odors.
The McKinley is similar in style, but the headboard features paneling rather than upholstery. Both frames do not require a box spring and each also come with USB ports that are flush-mounted to the sides of the headboard for easy electronics charging. And you can even grab matching nightstands and a chest of drawers, both of which are also available at Costco.
“We are very happy with this set,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the McKinley on Costco’s website. “Quality is fantastic for the price. Costco seems to be the only company that sells beds with USB ports built into the headboard, a great convenience. Also, the nightstands have outlets built into the back of them so you can plug in a lamp or other devices. The delivery and setup were done professionally and we were very satisfied. I would definitely recommend.”
When you shop in-store, you can grab either one of these bed frames for under $900, but you can also grab either frame online for a bit more money. For an even more budget-friendly option, Wayfair has a streamlined bed frame with storage and charge ports for under $700 for a queen. Either way, you’re getting a new bed and extra storage — now that’s a win-win!
Buy: Harriet Bee Winter Park Solid Wood Platform Bed, $649.99 (normally $810)