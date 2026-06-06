These Popular $70 Planters Are Only $20 at Costco, So I Bought 4
One of my favorite spring rituals is giving our backyard a little refresh with what I like to call “yard jewelry” — stylish planters filled with colorful flowers that make the whole space feel more polished and inviting. The only problem? Quality planters are expensive. Really expensive. That’s why I nearly did a double take when I spotted Veradek’s 26-inch Pure Series planters at my local Costco for just $19.99 each. I genuinely thought the price tag had to be a mistake.
These sleek, matte black planters typically sell for around $70 on sites like Wayfair and Amazon, making Costco’s price feel almost too good to be true. With their clean lines, modern silhouette, and versatile finish, they have the kind of elevated look that instantly makes any porch, patio, or entryway feel more thoughtfully designed.
And unlike some budget-friendly planters that can look flimsy or overly decorative, these strike that perfect balance between modern and timeless — my favorite when adding new planters to our little backyard oasis. In fact, I was so excited by the deal that I loaded four into my cart and headed straight to my local nursery to fill them with summer annuals.
Why I Love the Veradek Midland Planters at Costco
Each planter includes drainage holes and an optional interior shelf. If you’re planting seasonal flowers, the shelf helps reduce the amount of potting soil you need while still giving your plants plenty of room to thrive.
I leaned into a layered look with colorful annuals to style mine at home. I like combining low-growing blooms (like begonias), taller statement plants (like canna lilies), and a trailing element to create a fuller, more designer-inspired arrangement. The result is lush, colorful, and surprisingly easy to pull together in any space, promise.
Below, you can see how I styled two of the four planters I brought home. While I loved them in the store, seeing them in our backyard completely sold me. They add instant eight, texture, and structure to our space — and help create the cozy boutique-hotel vibe I’ve been chasing for years. This size works wonderfully all around any home. It works well in corners, entryways and even up against walls.
Where to Shop for the Veradek Pure Series Planters
If you’re heading to Costco anytime soon, I’d keep an eye out for these. At $19.99, it’s one of the best outdoor decor deals I’ve spotted this season. And if you’re wondering whether to buy more than one? Speaking from experience, you’ll probably be glad you did.