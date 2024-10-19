Costco’s Selling a ‘70s-Inspired Food Storage Set That’s Just as Good as the Original
Get ready for a nostalgia bomb: Costco has a set of Tupperware available on warehouse floors right now that looks just like your parents’ or grandparents’ set from the ‘70s and ‘80s. And the best part about this vintage-style Tupperware (aptly called the Heritage Collection) is that it works just as well as the original version did — you just touch the center of a lid to completely seal the container and keep food fresh for days.
“This retro Tupperware that just arrived at Costco has me feeling nostalgic for my grandma’s kitchen,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “The lids and the colors, everything about them, screams vintage vibes. The Costco set includes 16 bowls and 16 lids. These are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.”
“Aww bring me back,” one commenter wrote, adding, “Memories [from] the 80s.” Another person wrote, “Wow. My entire childhood!! My mom threw Tupperware parties and got so many perks. Those were good times.”
“Love these!! But now I feel old,” another person joked.
While the ‘70s Tupperware pieces came in earthy tones like avocado and mustard, these come in fresh, pastel hues. You can grab the set in stores, but also from Costco’s website for just under $80 (with shipping included). The same Heritage Collection set is currently selling at Walmart for $116, so Costco members are getting a great deal!
Each set comes with three canisters, five nesting storage bowls, and eight smaller containers in two sizes, all of which come with their own starburst-patterned lid. And the colors are what really entice — that pastel pink, yellow, green, and blue are beyond perfection.
Grab a set of this Heritage Collection Tupperware while it’s available at Costco and bring a bit of nostalgia into your kitchen. Next up: finally mastering all of Grandma’s most delicious recipes!