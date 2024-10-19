Costco’s Selling a ‘70s-Inspired Food Storage Set That’s Just as Good as the Original

Get ready for a nostalgia bomb: Costco has a set of Tupperware available on warehouse floors right now that looks just like your parents’ or grandparents’ set from the ‘70s and ‘80s. And the best part about this vintage-style Tupperware (aptly called the Heritage Collection) is that it works just as well as the original version did — you just touch the center of a lid to completely seal the container and keep food fresh for days.