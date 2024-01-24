That “Beautiful” Viral Costco Floor Mirror Is Back in Stock and in Stores
Before you blow hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on that full-length gold framed mirror that’s been on your home decor wish list for years, check your local Costco first — the warehouse retailer recently got in shipments of exactly what you’re looking for. But instead of paying upwards of $500 or even $1,000, you can snag a lookalike mirror for just $150.
“I finally got my hands on the floor mirror at Costco,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen it and I’m hoping for more shipments because it’s selling so fast.”
Laura recommends calling your Costco in advance with the Ravena Floor Mirror item number (1695517) to see if they’re expecting a shipment soon. “When that delivery is scheduled, you’ll want to be there when they open,” she said in the post. “This is such a good deal.”
“I want,” one commenter wrote, adding, “I’ve been looking for a cute one that isn’t $300+.”
Another commenter said, “Costco for the win!” And someone else wrote, “This mirror is beautiful in person.”
The Ravena mirror comes in an antique gold and an antique silver finish and stands at about 5’4″ tall, making it the perfect size to lean in a corner to get a last look before leaving for the day.
While the Costco mirror has clogged the airways on Instagram and TikTok, there’s a similar one from Wayfair that’s just as gorgeous. This one is called the Sidiki Metal Arch Wall Mirror and it’s $125.99. This one is slightly smaller, which makes it even easier to fit into a small space.
Buy: Sidiki Metal Arch Wall Mirror, $12.55
So don’t buy that expensive filigree floor mirror you’ve been eyeing just yet. Check out the cheaper alternative at Costco (or Wayfair!) to get that gorgeous antique look for a lot less.