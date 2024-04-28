People Are Buying Costco’s New $19 Weatherproof Picnic Blanket 3 at a Time
Before you hit the park or the beach on your next outdoor adventure, you may want to stop by your nearest Costco first. The warehouse store has new weatherproof picnic blankets in stock that are just as beautiful as they are durable. Perfect for camping, eating lunch at the park, or lounging on at the beach, you can roll up and take these blankets pretty much anywhere you go.
Available in three different vintage-inspired patterns, these packable blankets feature a quilted weather-resistant shell and polyester batting. They’re machine-washable and come with adjustable and removable carry straps and a Velcro closure that holds the rolled blanket tight for easy carrying.
And because the blanket’s material is waterproof and totally smooth, sand and grass won’t stick to the bottom. Just give it a shake, and you’re ready to roll.
“Awesome product, absolute ‘piece of cake’ to roll back up, and durable enough for the real world!” one Costco shopper wrote in their five-star review. Another added, “We picked up the striped version of this blanket in the warehouse and it is really high quality! It’s easy to roll up — there is even a permanent tag with instructions on how to roll too … The blanket is larger than I realized as well which is nice — easily fits my family of three.”
And another reviewer added, “Just what I needed for a sometimes rainy day at the beach. Perfect!”
This vintage-inspired blanket is normally priced at just under $23 on Costco’s website. But right now, during Costco’s April Savings event which lasts through May 5, you can save an extra $4 when you buy this blanket online.
Apartment Therapy’s Executive Lifestyle Director Charli Penn spotted shoppers buying three of them at a time in her local Costco, so these probably won’t last long on shelves. Grab one (or three!) for you and your family now to make all your spring and summer outdoor plans even more enjoyable.