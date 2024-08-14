Costco’s New $25 Plants Come in the Cutest Boho Woven Baskets
I know, I know: The last thing we all need is another houseplant. But Costco just got a new in-store shipment of eight-inch-tall foliage that comes in the most beautiful wicker basket planters, and it’s nearly impossible to resist adding just one more plant to your growing collection.
“Costco’s variety of [eight-inch] Foliage is so nice!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “And I LOVE the wicker planters they come in!”
There are three plant varieties available — including a monstera plant, a calathea, and an alocasia — but options may vary depending on your location. No matter which you choose, these plants are all easy to care for. They can survive in low to medium indirect sunlight and only require watering when the first inch or so of their soil is dry.
If you can’t make it to Costco while these wicker basket plants are in stock, you can instead just take inspiration from them and upgrade one of your existing houseplants. There are plenty of similar woven planters available online, including this water hyacinth planter from Amazon. It even comes with a plastic liner so you can repot your plant right into the basket. Just make sure to add some rocks to the bottom for extra drainage space and to prevent root rot.
The new Costco potted foliage plants are going for just under $25 each, which is a steal for such healthy plants and the cute planters they come in. Check your nearest store to see if they’re in stock and grab one (or all three) on your next Costco run.