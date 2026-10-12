This New Crate & Barrel Collection Warms Up Basic Kitchen Essentials
If there’s one thing I’ve always believed, it’s that kitchen necessities like trash cans and soap dispensers should always be function-first. But I’ve also realized, over the years, that they don’t need to be ugly. That’s why I’ve slowly invested in gems like my simplehuman trash can and compost caddy. I’m a huge devotee to these trash cans — they’re easy to clean, really durable, the trash bags themselves are so strong, and, very importantly, they look great.
I went for the classic stainless steel option with my own compost-caddy-and-trash-can combo, but now I’m thinking I should have waited so I could’ve gone whole-hog on their most recent exclusive collaboration with Crate & Barrel. The line, which includes some of their classic products in a gorgeous, matte color called “Latte,” is truly stunning. I can’t decide which find I want the most: the dish rack, the soap pump with the sponge holder, or the rectangular recycling can to replace my stainless steel one. Decisions, decisions.