This New Crate & Barrel Collection Warms Up Basic Kitchen Essentials

Lizzy FrancisSenior Editor, Lifestyle
Lizzy FrancisSenior Editor, Lifestyle
I cover Real Estate and help with coverage across Cleaning & Organizing and Living. I've worked in digital media for almost seven years, where I spent all of those as News Editor at Fatherly, a digital media brand focused on helping dads live fuller, more involved lives. I live to eat, exercise, and to get 10 hours of sleep a night. I live in Brooklyn with my husband and my dog, Blueberry.
published about 8 hours ago
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Compact kitchen featuring a marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and hexagonal terracotta tiles.
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Credit: Erin Derby

If there’s one thing I’ve always believed, it’s that kitchen necessities like trash cans and soap dispensers should always be function-first. But I’ve also realized, over the years, that they don’t need to be ugly. That’s why I’ve slowly invested in gems like my simplehuman trash can and compost caddy. I’m a huge devotee to these trash cans — they’re easy to clean, really durable, the trash bags themselves are so strong, and, very importantly, they look great.

I went for the classic stainless steel option with my own compost-caddy-and-trash-can combo, but now I’m thinking I should have waited so I could’ve gone whole-hog on their most recent exclusive collaboration with Crate & Barrel. The line, which includes some of their classic products in a gorgeous, matte color called “Latte,” is truly stunning. I can’t decide which find I want the most: the dish rack, the soap pump with the sponge holder, or the rectangular recycling can to replace my stainless steel one. Decisions, decisions. 

simplehuman Latte Steel Dish Rack
$110
$110 at Crate & Barrel
simplehuman Latte 14-oz. Rechargeable Soap Pump with Sink Caddy
$130
$130 at Crate & Barrel
simplehuman Latte Paper Towel Pump
$80
$80 at Crate & Barrel
simplehuman Latte 9-oz. Rechargeable Soap Pump
$80
$80 at Crate & Barrel
simplehuman Latte 4L Compost Caddy
$60
$60 at Crate & Barrel
simplehuman Latte 58-Gallon Recycler Trash Can
$220
$220 at Crate & Barrel

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