CVS Christmas Hours Will Spark Happiness for Shoppers
With the holiday season fully here, many people rely on CVS for their last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and over-the-counter medications. But knowing the store hours before you go is important, because at this time of year, many big-box stores close early — or altogether. Between busy schedules, holiday parties, and the bustle of the holiday season, you don’t want to be out of luck when you’re in need of an item on Christmas Day.
Here’s some great news if you find yourself in need of last-minute shopping this week: According to a verified source, CVS and CVS Pharmacy will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024. However, some stores may have reduced hours, so it’s recommended that customers call their local store before visiting or check hours at cvs.com.
If you’re hosting a Christmas brunch or dinner this year, CVS will come in clutch for any disposable plates, cups, or paper towels you might need. These holiday hours will also give you the opportunity to grab a few games while you’re there. Uno, Monopoly, and Chess are always popular choices that can bring everyone together and keep the vibes lively.
In addition to these essentials, CVS also offers a wide selection of holiday-themed stockings, plants, and gift wrap, making it a one-stop shop for your festive needs. If you’re running low on stocking stuffers or looking for a unique item to add to someone’s gift, CVS has a variety of practical household options, ranging from candles to picture frames.
No matter what you need, CVS is there to make sure you have everything for celebrating the holiday season while on a budget. From thoughtful gifts to essential items, you’ll find great deals at your convenience. So let the planning begin. Happy holidays, and happy shopping!