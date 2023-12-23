CVS’ Christmas Hours Will Come in Clutch For You This Year
If you’re hosting or attending a Christmas brunch or dinner, it’s convenient to know the holiday hours for a nearby grocery store or retailer. Whether your holiday mornings tend to be more relaxing or completely chaotic, you might need to briefly leave your home on Christmas or Christmas Eve, so you should ask yourself: what are CVS’ Christmas hours?
This year, you won’t have to worry about driving around town on Christmas morning for any last-minute essentials or over-the-counter medications, since CVS will be open. Although the company has not confirmed its holiday schedule, stores had regular business hours last year, including at its 24-hour locations. But if you’re visiting CVS to pick up a prescription, be sure to double check the hours on Christmas and Christmas Eve for the pharmacy and Minute Clinic.
Since CVS is open on Christmas, you can shop as usual, especially if you don’t celebrate the holiday. With CVS’ store locator tool, up-to-date information like the operating hours, location, and phone number is available online.
And if you need a charming gift to quickly place under the tree, CVS usually has an abundance of stuffed animals (like the popular Snoopy plush) and greeting cards to choose from. There’s also a chance to grab some last-minute activities for a holiday-friendly hobby like art supplies, coloring books, or bakeware. Gift-wrapping can be a time-consuming task, so don’t forget to grab any tape or gift bags that will make the process a little easier.