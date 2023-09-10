The Czech Republic Just Announced a Digital Nomad Visa
Another day, another digital nomad visa announcement. As remote work continues to become commonplace, over 30 countries have introduced new visas allowing non-citizens to try out new lives abroad and hopefully boost their local economies in the process. Now, Czechia (or more widely known in English as the Czech Republic) has become the latest nation to get in on this trend, launching a year-long visa for remote workers.
Thanks to its stunning castles and cathedrals, its vibrant culture, and the city of Prague’s first-rate nightlife, it’s safe to say that Czechia has plenty to offer newcomers. However, there’s a catch: The visa was created in hopes of filling the country’s IT professionals shortage, so you’ll have to be in a pretty specific line of work. Czechia isn’t the first country to introduce a digital nomad visa as a way of addressing employment gaps. For instance, Canada recently announced a similar program targeting STEM professionals in hopes of filling a national shortage.
In order to qualify for Czechia’s digital nomad visa, applicants must have a degree in a STEM subject or three years of experience working in IT, and earn a minimum of 1.5 times the Czech gross average salary of CZK 60,530 (which is equivalent to $2,700 per month). Visa holders can either work as freelancers with a Czech business license or for foreign companies with at least 50 employees. Once approved, digital nomads’ visas — which cost just CZK 60,530 (roughly $112) — will be good for one year. Afterward, they can fill out a residence permit application.
So if you’re a STEM professional who could see yourself building a dreamy new life in Czechia, you can learn more about applying for a visa here.
No STEM skills? No problem! When it comes to digital nomad visas, Canada and Czechia are largely outliers when it comes to requiring applicants to work in a specific field. You can also apply for similar visas in countries like Croatia, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal.