The Czech Republic Just Announced a Digital Nomad Visa

In order to qualify for Czechia’s digital nomad visa, applicants must have a degree in a STEM subject or three years of experience working in IT, and earn a minimum of 1.5 times the Czech gross average salary of CZK 60,530 (which is equivalent to $2,700 per month). Visa holders can either work as freelancers with a Czech business license or for foreign companies with at least 50 employees. Once approved, digital nomads’ visas — which cost just CZK 60,530 (roughly $112) — will be good for one year. Afterward, they can fill out a residence permit application.



So if you’re a STEM professional who could see yourself building a dreamy new life in Czechia, you can learn more about applying for a visa here.



No STEM skills? No problem! When it comes to digital nomad visas, Canada and Czechia are largely outliers when it comes to requiring applicants to work in a specific field. You can also apply for similar visas in countries like Croatia, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal.