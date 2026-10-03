This “Counterintuitive” Art Rule Actually Makes Small Spaces Look Way Bigger
If you’ve ever excitedly hammered a nail into your wall and hung up a new piece of art, only to step back and totally hate it then you know the pain well. Hanging artwork like a true design pro can be tricky (and in some cases, the hardest aspect of decorating your entire home). Finding a piece you like is the easy part — figuring out where to put it is when things get complicated.
Designers are always preaching proper placement and spacing: Artwork that’s hung too high, too low, or off-center can really throw off the vibe of an entire room. But according to artist, textile designer, and interior stylist Megan Daisy Milner, the number-one most common mistake people make when adding art to their homes is choosing a piece that’s too small. It’s a common misconception that hanging a larger piece in a smaller space will make the room look smaller, but Megan says the opposite is actually true.
Why Oversized Artwork Actually Makes Small Spaces Look Larger
When it comes to art, size definitely matters. And Megan’s philosophy is that bigger is almost always better. “The key to making your house feel taller when you have eight-foot ceilings is hanging giant art,” she shared in a recent Instagram Reel. “I know this seems counterintuitive, but when you hang something that has a bigger scale, it just makes your room feel bigger.” To prove her point, Megan shows off the five-foot-tall original painting hanging in her entryway — and she’s totally right!
Even though Megan’s hallway is a narrow space with low ceilings and not much light, the oversized painting actually does visually create scale that makes it feel more spacious. The artwork’s bright, bold colors (as well as the dramatic size!) make the whole space feel much more grand than it does cramped. “Not only does it make an impact, it just makes the entire space feel larger,” Megan explains.
Hanging Oversized Art Over Any Sofa Achieves the Same Result
Megan goes on to share that her professional theory is especially true when it comes to hanging art above furniture, such as a sofa. The blank space above your seating area can often be an awkward area to style, and many people tend to resort to a gallery wall (myself included). But one giant piece of art — or a tapestry, like the one shown above in this gorgeous Brooklyn apartment — can have a much more dramatic effect, Megan says.
The magic number? 48 x 48 inches, according to Megan. “Over your couch, hang something that’s at least 48 inches wide, even if you have 8-foot ceilings,” she explains. “I promise it’s gonna make your space feel larger and help [balance] the scale of your entire living room.” A bold claim, but as her buzzy video illustrates, she’s totally right. So whether your ceilings are tall or small (as Dr. Seuss might say), don’t sleep on large artwork! A big, bold, statement piece might just be exactly what your space is missing to help make it feel truly grand.