Headboards often get overlooked during the cleaning or sheet-changing process, which can result in a build-up of fungus, mold, and bacteria. In most cases, a thorough wipe-down can get rid of unwanted, skin-irritating germs. However, there’s one exception to this protocol: Upholstered headboards, as aesthetic and cushiony as they look, are unsanitary for those exact reasons. The fabric, described as “germ magnets” by Edward Jones, home improvement expert and founder of HomeCareHow, easily accumulates bacteria, dust, dust mites, and bed bugs.