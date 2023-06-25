Disney Unveils Its Biggest LEGO Castle, And It Comes with Fireworks
LEGO sells sets for making beautiful plants and memorable movie sets, and now, they’re also letting you add the most magical place on earth to your living room.
In celebration of their 100th anniversary, Disney will release a new LEGO model of their iconic castle, complete with fireworks, and it’ll be on shelves next month.
The set will have 4,837 pieces — nearly 800 more parts than LEGO’s previous 2016 edition — and will feature some of Disney’s most beloved characters as minifigures, including Steamboat Willie, Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana, and Rapunzel.
And while the exterior of the castle looks mesmerizing with its grand facade and fireworks, the interiors are also eye-catching. Each room tells a story and comes with props from the animated movies to “uncover scenes from classic movies.” For instance, in Rapunzel’s room, we see Genie’s lamp, as well as the glass-encased rose from Beauty and the Beast. In the level below, you can spot cameos from Mrs. Potts and Lumière.
According to LEGO, there’s even a secret turret containing a Disney time capsule with references to the company’s 100-year history.
“The new LEGO Disney Castle is a celebration of the playful joy and creativity that the LEGO Group and Disney have inspired in families around the world over the past 24 years,” a press release reads. “Since the first LEGO Winnie the Pooh set was unveiled in 1999 to the hidden time capsule in the new LEGO | Disney Castle, the two brands have helped fans share the wonder of Disney storytelling by inspiring children, and adults, to reimagine fan-favorite moments through LEGO play.”
The set costs $299.99, and will be available in all LEGO stores and online from July 1 for LEGO VIP EA members, and July 4 for everyone else. What better way to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary than building this LEGO set at home?