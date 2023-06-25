“The new LEGO Disney Castle is a celebration of the playful joy and creativity that the LEGO Group and Disney have inspired in families around the world over the past 24 years,” a press release reads. “Since the first LEGO Winnie the Pooh set was unveiled in 1999 to the hidden time capsule in the new LEGO | Disney Castle, the two brands have helped fans share the wonder of Disney storytelling by inspiring children, and adults, to reimagine fan-favorite moments through LEGO play.”



The set costs $299.99, and will be available in all LEGO stores and online from July 1 for LEGO VIP EA members, and July 4 for everyone else. What better way to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary than building this LEGO set at home?