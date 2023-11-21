Dollar General’s Thanksgiving Hours Are Extended This Year
Whether you’re planning to spend your Thanksgiving in the kitchen or at the dinner table, it can be convenient to have a few arts and crafts to entertain yourself and your guests during the holiday weekend. Between puzzle-solving board games and cozy video games, a hands-on activity — like a DIY project you’ve been itching to do — can be exactly what you need.
A holiday weekend is a good time to check your bookmarked tabs on Instagram and TikTok for the videos of small and simple do-it-yourself tasks that won’t take too much effort. You might have a few bottles of paint or heaps of clay left over from a former project, but any missing supplies may lead to a last-minute trip to the store. Because most businesses close their doors for the holiday, you’re probably wondering the following: Is Dollar General open on Thanksgiving?
Don’t worry about rushing to Dollar General before Thursday, because the store will be open on Thanksgiving. The chain plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., so you won’t need to stress if you’ve forgotten any crafting materials or kitchen supplies.
Because large retailers like Target and Walmart are closed on Thanksgiving, Dollar General can be a hidden gem for last-minute holiday shopping like stocking stuffers and minimal decor. And according to the company’s website, DG Deal Days are discounting a variety of products (including household items) from November 23 to November 25. If you’re an avid coupon-cutter, this is your time to shine.
Although Dollar General is open on Thanksgiving, it’s still a good idea to call your local store to double check that its hours are convenient for your Thursday morning errand run. Happy Thanksgiving!